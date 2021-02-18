Hyderabad: TRS, Congress and BJP special teams keep ear to ground

Hyderabad: The elections to the two graduates' constituencies which will witness a triangular fight is throwing up new strategies to win the MLC elections.

Instead of going to people with what they would do if elected and convince voters on why the voters should support them, all political parties seem to be depending on keeping a hawk eye on what the moves of rival parties and working out counter strategies.

The TRS, the BJP and the TPCC have formed 'Special Teams' whose only job is to keep a close watch on the moves of the opponents and assess how it could help those parties.

Though the TRS is still maintaining silence on fielding candidate from Hyderabad – Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar graduates' constituency, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was closely monitoring fast changing political equations in this constituency after Congress and BJP candidates G Chinna Reddy and N Ramchander Rao hit campaign trail in the constituency.

While the ruling party has high hopes of retaining the MLC seat under Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda graduate constituency from where the TRS leader and sitting MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy is contesting the elections, the two main BJP and Congress parties were leaving no stone unturned to wrest the seat from TRS.

The special teams have been asked to visit the places where the rival candidates are campaigning and addressing party meetings with local cadre.

Opposition parties claim that the TRS special teams were present in the meetings being conducted by them and were sending feedback to the ruling party. In addition, the TRS also getting inputs from intelligence and police sources, they said. On the other hand, the BJP and Congress led special teams were taking inputs from the local leaders and forwarding the same to the respective party heads every day. The MLC elections have assumed importance as they will influence the voting pattern in the by-elections to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency. It has become all the more important for TRS following sudden surge of BJP in Dubbaka and GHMC elections. Congress is desperate to win at least one MLC seat. The BJP wants to continue the winning streak. It is this race for winning the election which has made them to spy over the activities of each other, party sources add.

