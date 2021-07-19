Hyderabad: TRS general secretary B Venkateshwarlu slams TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on sale of lands

Hyderabad: TRS general secretary B Venkateshwarlu on Sunday criticised TPCC President A Revanth Reddy's alleged "blackmailing politics".

He told news persons that the Congress leader was trying to blame the government on Kokapet lands and online sales. "The government sold lands for taking up development programmes".

The TRS leader accused the TPCC chief of blaming the government for political gains. he charged. "The Congress leader should stop blackmailing. The government will not keep quiet, he warned.

Venkateshwarlu claimed that Revanth Reddy also participated in the online tender process by putting in Rs 100 crore. He contended that none stopped Revanth from such tenders.

The TRS leader pointed out that the YSR regime had sold government lands at low price at Rs 7 crore to Rs 14 crore, while they cost more. "Revanth should stop making cheap comments and charges against the TRS government", he said.