Hyderabad: TRS takes U-turn on truck with MIM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi which claimed of not having any alliance with the AIMIM during the GHMC elections campaign has surprised all by offering the post of Deputy Mayor to the Majlis.

Everyone was surprised to see MIM corporators and ex-officio members raising hands in support of the TRS Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates during the election at GHMC office on Thursday. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, which had declared contesting the mayoral election, decided to support the candidate fielded by the ruling party after the TRS reportedly offered the post of Deputy Mayor to them.

This was confirmed by AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who took to social media to thank the TRS for offering the Deputy Mayor's post. "Congratulations to the newly-elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of GHMC. Hope that, under their leadership, Hyderabad will be taken to new heights and public works will be actively taken up in areas that need them the most, including Old City of Hyderabad. I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty and financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor's post," said Asaduddin Owaisi on his Twitter account on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the TRS had criticised both the BJP and MIM during the election campaign and said that there was no alliance with Majlis. The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had in fact said that the MIM was their main rival and also said the TRS would win more seats in the Old City. During the elections the TRS leaders called the rumours of alliance with MIM as nonsense. The MIM leaders also targeted the TRS leaders including the TRS working president during the campaign.

However, it is an open secret that the party maintains cordial relations with the Majlis in the State. The MIM party is in alliance with the ruling party in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and the post of Deputy Mayor was also given to the Majlis party. Similarly, the TRS is also having alliance with MIM in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.