Hyderabad: TSFDC to provide 1,000 tons of wood free of cost to burial grounds

Hyderabad: Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has decided to provide 1,000 tons of firewood to the crematoriums, after finding shortage of firewood to conduct funeral for the people, who died due to Covid-19.

TSFDC Chairman V Prathap Reddy said that the corporation has taken the decision to extend its cooperation on humanitarian grounds during the current corona crisis.

He said that annually the corporation takes up plantation in a big way and paper mills have been collecting wood from the corporation. However, after the sale of the wood, there is about 1,000 tons of wood left laying in the timber yards of the corporation.

"Now, it will be supplied to the crematoriums located in Hyderabad and adjacent municipalities to conduct funerals," he added. Apart for shortage of wood, the increase of wood rates also turned became a burden for the poor to conduct final rites of their kith and kin, died of coronavirus. The 1,00 tons wood valued at Rs 20 lakh would be provided free of cost.

The wood will be handed over to the municipal authorities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Hyderabad and the same will be supplied in coordination with the authorities in the other civic bodies.

TSFDC Vice-Chairman and MDG Chandrasekhara Reddy said that 250 tons of wood in Ranga Reddy division, 400 tons of wood from Khammam-Sattupalli-Aswaraopet and Bhadrachalam divisions will be provided for the burial grounds.

Similarly, 860 tons of wood from Mancherial and Kagaznagar and 200 tons from Warangal division will be handed over to the authorities of the civic bodies, he said. Besides, it was also decided to supply bamboo needed to conduct the last rites.

In Hyderabad, the wood will be supplied to Ambarpet, Bansilalpet, Asif Nagar, and ESI crematoriums. The poor, who were unable to afford to procure wood, may contact the local municipal authorities. Reddy said that the local lorry owners associations have come forward to transport the wood.