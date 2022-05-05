Hyderabad: TSLA to donate books to youth-backed libraries

Hyderabad: The Telangana Library Association (TSLA) has decided to support libraries which are run by youth or individuals to benefit people.

With the State government's job recruitment, the association has decided to donate books worth Rs 5,000 to each identified rural library.

In addition to books selected by libraries, the association collected new books from authors for distribution.

"Till now we identified 20 rural libraries to donate these books," said TSLA in a release. The distribution program is scheduled on May 15.