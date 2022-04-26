Hyderabad: Twitter war rages on Picket Nala work

Hyderabad: Even after giving a week ahead advisory about the works of re-modelling of the bridge on the Picket Nala at SP Road and after making full arrangements and alerting the public about the diversion routes to avoid traffic, there is a Twitter war between the public and the administration.



There are few who are blaming the administration for no proper arrangements being made; there are a few who support the administration for making arrangements and alerting them about the work a week before and for providing diversion routes to avoid traffic.

Robin Zaccheus tweeted, "Bumper to Bumper! Utter mismanagement of Hyderabad Traffic Police. Why isn't the traffic diverted and alerted about the road closure from St Ann's School? This is why de-centralisation of infrastructure development is not just the need of the hour, but a mandatory thing of Hyderabad."

Robin said, "the traffic police did not play smart here. Why couldn't they put up signboards about diversion from St Ann's School or Secunderabad and wait till the citizens come until Rasoolpura and realise that there is road closure."

"The police could have diverted the traffic from St Ann's or Panty or Secunderabad, so that there could be less traffic jam at Rasoolpura. Diversion banners should have been kept from St Ann's, Patny and Secunderabad so that people don't opt for commuting on the Rasoolpura stretch. One more thing is that only people who follow news are aware about the road closure. There are many government officials who are also unaware about the road closure," he added. Meanwhile, there were many who tweeted that proper arrangements have been made by the police to avoid traffic jams.

A person, replying to Robin's tweet, said: "it's not mismanagement; we people do not have patience to wait and follow a line. We all want to go first and create a zig-zag jam. We need people to follow rules but not traffic police to force us to follow rules."

Another commuter said, "There are signboards on every main road near Rasoolpura about road closure; the police issued an advisory about the work a week before. Hence, it's not mismanagement of authorities or the police; it is the public who turn a blind eye to rules and then blame the administration."