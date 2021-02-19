Hyderabad: Two bodies found near Yakutpura railway station

Two bodies were found on the railway stations near Yakutpura railway station on Friday morning. Locals found the dead bodies and reported to the police.





The Rein Bazar police rushed to the site and launched an inquiry. The deceased were identified as Junaid and Khaja. The police shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital morgue for autopsy. The Kacheguda railway police registered a case and are investigating.

It is yet to be found out if the people commmitted suicide or accidentally hit by the train. Nearby CCTV footage is being examined.