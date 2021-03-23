Hyderabad: Two booked for shoot at Mecca Masjid

Charminar: Two youth who have gone overboard while indulging in the hobby of making video clips for video-sharing platforms landed behind the bars. The act of creativity along with their pink car within the premises of historic Mecca Masjid have raised many eyebrows. People despised their misadventure describing it beyond infringement and defiling of the place of worship.



According to the Mecca Masjid officials, early on Saturday, two youngsters entered the mosque in a car from the side gate at Punchh Mohhala. The gate was kept open for construction material vehicle. These people entered illegally in a car and started shooting videos. The construction contractor on the site asked them to leave the premises.

"They have hurt the religious sentiments. They were shooting a video inside a worship place while playing music in a car and one of them is wearing half pant. vehicles, photo and video shoot and wearing half pants is restricted on the Mecca Masjid Premises and they have entered without permission. After their videos went viral on social media platforms, the mosque authorities have filed a complaint against them with Charminar ACP," said, an official on the request of anonymity.

The youth were identified as Mohammed Adil Ali and Mohammed Abdul Khusro, both residents of Hussaini Alam. Based on the complaint by Mecca officials and content on social media, a case under IPC section 295 (defiling place of worship) was booked against the duo. They were arrested and later released on bail," said, an officer at Hussainialam police station.