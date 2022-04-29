Hyderabad: Two-day national meet on thalassemia begins tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), a registered non-profit organisation on Thursday announced holding of the first-of-its-kind national conference on 'Prevention of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia' on April 30 and May 1, at TSCS, Shivrampally. Representatives of all Thalassemia societies from 23 States have been invited for the conference to discuss strategic steps for prevention of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia. Health Minister T Harish Rao will be the chief guest at the conference. More than 200 delegates will chalk out a road-map on preventive measures on the genetic blood disorder Thalassemia.

The TSCS is world's biggest society serving more than 3,000 children with modern equipment and specialist doctors free in Hyderabad. Its free services include doctor consultation, free laboratory investigations (CBP), medicines, HLA test, HbA-2 test of parents, siblings and extended family members, blood transfusion and free bone marrow transplant with help of Bajaj Electronics. With the aim to make "Thalassemia-free Telangana", TSCS recently opened its first branch in Khammam with well experienced staff to support Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia patients in the region and nearby districts. The TSCS staff works relentlessly realising the physical and mental pain of patients, as their own family members/friends are affected by Thalassemia.

Chandrakant Agarwal, TSCS president, said, "This is the first-ever national-level conference in India being organised in Hyderabad. The need of the hour is to create awareness among masses on the importance forHbA2 test for everyone. Dr Suman Jain, Secretary & CEO, TSCS, said "bone marrow transplant is the only ultimate cure for Thalassemia. It is only possible with government support. About four percent of the population are Thalassemia carriers. Around 10,000 children are born Thalassemia major in India."

Ratnavali Kothapalli, vice-president, TSCS, said, "We have an empathetic approach to those who are suffering with Thalassemia. Through this conference we want to share our experiences of working with Thalassemia children and also exchange knowledge. Our mission is to educate, empower, emphasise and ensure that today's generation is taking responsible decisions by taking the HbA2 test. This will help our country become Thalassemia-free in the years to come."