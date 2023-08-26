Hyderabad: Two drown in lake at Bachupally

Hyderabad: Two persons drowned in a lake in Bachupally on the city outskirts on Friday. According to police, the persons identified as Prakash (50) and Raju (37) from Bachupally had come to the lake for sightseeing. Both accidently went missing when they got into the lake for swimming. It is yet to be known if both drowned at once or one of them started drowning and other drowned while trying to rescue the first one, the police said.

On being alerted by locals, the Bachupally police reached the spot and launched a rescue mission with the help of expert swimmers. Officials said if the bodies are not retrieved until dusk, the search operation may be halted in the night and will resume on Saturday.