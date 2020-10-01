Hyderabad: Two kids killed in separate accidents

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two children, aged around six and three, died in two separate accidents on Wednesday. In the first incident, a 3-year-old boy of Chandrayangutta, who was playing outside his house, was run over by a tipper. The boy died on spot. According to police, the driver of the tipper was driving at full speed on colony roads and he was also drunk. He did not notice the boy who was playing in front of his house and ran the vehicle over him. The driver was detained and remanded to judicial custody.



In the second incident, a six-year-old boy died after being hit by a police patrol van at Seetarambagh on Wednesday at around 3 pm. The parents of the boy stated that their son was playing in front of their house and the police patrolling van hit him with full speed due to which he suffered severe injuries. Though he was immediately shifted to Osmania hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.



The ACP of Goshamahal, Narendra Reddy, said that they will take stringent action against the cops who were driving the patrol van.