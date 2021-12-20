Hyderabad: Union Bank mobilises business accounts of Rs 1,600 crore

Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India on Saturday organised a mega MSME credit camp here as part of its ongoing MSME Festive Bonanza Campaign. Nitesh Ranjan, executive director, launched the camp. During the special camp day, the Hyderabad Zone mobilised over 400 new business accounts amounting to Rs.1,600 crore.

The Hyderabad zone also launched cashless campus facility providing digital payment gateways to 51 educational Institutions in the State to take care of the fee collection digitally. Along with this, it also provided over 9,500 fastags.

In order to give further impetus to the MSME sector commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the bank took up the campaign from November 15 offering competitive interest rates. A series of MSME credit camps have been conducted pan India across 125 regions covering 18 zones at various centre across the country. The response has been very encouraging.