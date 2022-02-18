Hyderabad: Upbeat Jalpally municipality gears up again to propagate nurseries

Hyderabad: In order to ensure sufficient stock of saplings for next Monsoon season, the Jalpally municipality has geared up to prepare the required amount of seedlings in its nurseries.



Upbeat over last year's achievement in which the municipality reached the target of 89,000 saplings almost four months ahead of the deadline, the officials rolled up their sleeves to make it yet another time this year.

As against the target of 89,000 saplings during the financial year 2021-22, the municipality succeeded in germinating 87,000 plantlets last time that secured it a significant position among other municipalities in Ranga Reddy district. Keeping the same spirit high again this time the officials have started preparing seedlings of fruit and ornamental variety at two nurseries; one under the premises of Municipal Complex and another at Green Homes colony.

Explaining about the preparations set into motion for the upcoming season, G P Kumar, Jalpally Municipality Commissioner said, "Out of a target of 1,47,000 saplings for the year 2022-23, the two nurseries saw grounding of nearly 87,000 seedlings which are already bedecked with both fruits and ornamental varieties. We are just short of 60,000 saplings for now which would be raised in the next four months to achieve the target."

"We are exploring more suitable places to raise the number of nurseries in the municipal area that would help us with adequate stock of saplings to carry out plantation drives during the Haritha Haram programme. Adequate in the sense of a place where water is available in abundance along with an ambient environment suitable to raise plantlets," the official explained.

Elucidating about the variety of saplings being raised in the nurseries M.V.Sudheer, Retd. Forest Range Officer said "Presently we have around 7 varieties of fruit saplings while the remaining are ornamental and shade bearers in nature suitable for avenue plantation. We have Guava, Custard Apple, Jamun, China Badam, Tamarind, Date palm and Lemon. Apart from this, saplings such as Bougainville, Cassia Siamea, Chinduga, Neem, Sissoo, Ganga Ravi, Kanuga, Ball Badminton Tree and Burugu are also being raised as a blend to propagate the charm of the nurseries."