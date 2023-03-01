Hyderabad: Uppal skywalk inching towards completion, set to open in April

Hyderabad: The much-awaited skywalk at the busy Uppal junction is expected to be completed by April.

The loop-type elevated walkway is being constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The elevated walkway will be integrated with Metro station at concourse level, bus stops, commercial, residential buildings on the other side. It is being built with a cost of Rs 25 crore.

On Tuesday, Special chief secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar inspected the ongoing works of skywalk and shared its pictures on his Twitter account and announced that it will be thrown open to the public by April. "Inspected the 660 metres skywalk at Uppal X-roads, being constructed by HMDA, costing Rs 25 crore and will have nine lifts, three escalators and direct access to Metro station. This will have lighting, selective shades and street furniture," he tweeted.

According to HMDA, the skywalk has six entry and exit points. The Metro Station towards Nagole Road, Ramanthapur Road, GHMC theme park, Warangal bus-stop near the GHMC office, the Uppal Police Station and the road opposite to Uppal Electrical Substation are the hop-on stations.

The skywalk is equipped with a host of facilities, which includes eight lifts, four escalators and six staircases facilitating pedestrian movement in multiple directions unlike conventional skywalks that facilitate passage from one end to another.

The width is 3 to 4m with bulges to 6m at a few stretches while the overall height is 9.25m. Once ready and open for use, the skywalk is expected to enhance pedestrian safety in addition to easing traffic congestion at the Uppal junction.