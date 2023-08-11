Hyderabad: UTF kickstarts golden jubilee celebrations

Hyderabad: The 50th Foundation Day of the United Teachers’ Federation was celebrated at the State office of the TSUTF on Thursday. Senior leaders formally inaugurated the event with prominent literary personality Mothukuri Narahari hosting the flag.

Later at a meeting TSUTF president K Jangaiah said UTF was the first State-wide teachers’ union formed in united AP by overcoming differences of regions, employers, castes and cadres to work for all teachers.

He said UTF has been continuously fighting for development of public education sector and welfare of teachers for 40 years in united AP and for the last nine years in Telangana. ‘Quality education should be provided to children studying in government schools and fight for an education system without gaps’. Narahari said all facilities enjoyed by teachers today are result of united struggles of the organisations. However, he cautioned that the powers that be are trying to snatch the rights and facilities achieved through collective struggles. He advised them to be vigilant and protect themselves through united movements.

STFI national vice-president M Samyukta said UTF has been progressing with the goals of study, teaching, social consciousness, rights and responsibilities as eyes of movement. ‘A new trend has started in the history of teachers’ movement only after the emergence of UTF. The UTF is also at the forefront of encouraging women to leadership positions’.

TSUTF general secretary Chava Ravi said the golden jubilee programmes will be organised till August 10, 2024. As a jubilee gift a family welfare fund has been started this year under the auspices of TSUTF. If a member dies while in service, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided within ten days.

Senior leaders P Manik Reddy, Kondala Rao, Mastan Rao, Narasimhachari, Vandana, Ramakrishna, Venkateswarlu,

Venkateswara Raju, Bhaskara Rao and others participated.