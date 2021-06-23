Hyderabad: Uttam Kumar Reddy demands new building for Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded the State government to construct a new building for Osmania General Hospital in the vacant seven acres land in OGH premises immediately, without disturbing the old heritage building.

In a media statement, he said that the government should give a grant of Rs 1000 crore for the new OGH building and it should be developed into multi super specialty hospital with all the modern medical facilities. He said that Osmania hospital's name was not mentioned in the three new multi super specialty hospitals being proposed in the State by the government.

Uttam said that he has visited Osmania General Hospital in July last year along with former MP V Hanumantha Rao and Nampally Assembly Constituency in-charge Feroze Khan and examined the issues being faced by the patients and facilities available in the hospital. The police have filed a criminal case on them, Uttam said.

The TPCC chief said that Osmania was a popular hospital in the country and poor people are provided with good treatment in it. Reddy said that if the hospital is developed into multi super specialty hospital poor people would get much better treatment. Uttam pointed out that the Chief Minister did not visit old city of Hyderabad at least once in the past seven years. He said that they have been demanding new modern building for Osmania since few years.