Hyderabad: Vaccine shortage stings State again

Hyderabad: Telangana State is once again facing shortage of Covid vaccines. Many centres have pasted no vaccine notices, forcing beneficiaries who went to have a jab return disappointedly without being vaccinated. People who have completed the duration after the first jab are worried as the date for their second jab has exceeded. The number of doses has been reduced at many vaccination centres due to the short supply.

Citizens complained about the shortage of doses at vaccination centres in various parts of the city like Dammaiguda, Kapra and Musheerabad. Most of the vaccination centres are running out of doses for four days. Not only Hyderabad but the districts are also facing the same. People are lining up at the centres for hours continuously for two days and returning disappointed as only limited people are being vaccinated due to shortage.

Intriguingly, few people were getting the message as vaccinated without having a jab. People are expressing grief and anger over such kinds of messages and blaming that the government is not administrating the vaccination programme properly.

Apologising people for the shortage of vaccines, Director of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that the request for the vaccine has been sent to the Union government and the department will receive 4.5 lakh doses tonight (Tuesday). He stated that the stock is being supplied by the Union government and the State is getting 20 lakh doses per month in phases. We are continuously requesting the Union government to provide extra doses but still, we did not provide additional stock.

He said that about 80 per cent of the targeted population had been vaccinated in State. While 50 per cent of the population vaccinated first, 30 per cent completed the second dose. Over 1.34 crore people were vaccinated in the State, he added.