Hyderabad: ‘Vakta’, a life-transforming experience, say participants

Hyderabad : Participants of the 123rd batch of ‘Vakta’ say the two-day training session on public speaking, jointly organised by Hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills, in Jubilee Hills on April 13 and 14, was a life-changing experience for them.

They felt the training had empowered them transforming their persona to confidently play the role of change-makers in society. Students, aspiring politicians, businessmen, social workers and those from different walks of life felt they have got one of its kind opportunity to come out with self-confidence to contribute impactful outcomes in society after attending the session.

The programme has brought to light their inner strength, improving communication skills and made them confidently face life, as the session provided them with fresh perspectives and insights into how to conduct themselves.

Director (training) of Kapil Group and lead faculty D Bal Reddy, who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note and practice them regularly if they are seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators.

Public speaking, he explained, is a skill which everyone can learn by regular practice. Emphasising the importance of presentation, he pointed out that beautifully packaged goods are the first to attract attention because of the ‘presentation’.



A participant, K Ramachandraiah from Janagon, said, ‘it is one of -a-kind opportunities in his life. "Public speaking and communication is an important one that he should have embraced earlier in life. After participating in the session, he felt is it never too late to learn. He said it is a must for everyone in life, as learning outcomes after participation in the programme come in handy to face different situations confidently and how to handle them in life.



He said Bal Reddy was by the side of the participants all along advising them on body language and training on maintaining posture while delivering a speech and communicating in a public place. He explained how an orator should communicate with coordinating action of hands.



Another participant, K Mokshitha Reddy, said she had joined the session after her father, who earlier attended, suggested she join the programme. The training instilled confidence in her to speak in public. ‘The faculty explained important techniques of voice modulation since a good speaker maintains a high tone while delivering a speech. Besides, the participants are made to practice some important tips. The training showed how voice culture and modulation can make a person an effective public speaker.

Giving feedback on the programme, a participant expressed the need to create awareness among more people about the training programmes of Vakta. "It is helpful to people from varied fields like politics, marketing, trade and business. It gives a fresh perspective to handling life situations, transforming personality of people," he added.

Anand Kumar from Gachibowli felt the session made him shun stage fear and speak with confidence. ‘The training provides how not to experience stress and fear while speaking. The friendly environment during the two days also provided a great opportunity for peer-to-peer learning. Participation in ‘Vakta’ gave him a feeling of empowerment bringing a positive change in life. He noted that the inspirational programme was not only helpful in unravelling one's inner talent. but also in applying it in serving society to bring positive outcomes. The next batch of ‘Vakta’ will be held on the second Saturday and Sunday in May. For details contact 9704830484.