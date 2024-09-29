Live
Hyderabad: VHP stages protest
Hyderabad: The Viswa Hindu Parishad staged a protest at Taj Krishna Hotel demanding the immediate expulsion of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment Bill)-2024.
On Saturday, a VHP delegation submitted a representation to the JPC that visited the city to receive the views and opinions of the people and other stakeholders on the Waqf Amendment Bill and held its meeting in Taj Krishna.
The VHP alleged that the Hyderabad MP, along with his followers has broken rules during the JPCs deliberations, alleged VHP national spokesperson Dr Ravinuthala Shashidar. He demanded
officials immediately respond and take appropriate action against the MP. The Hyderabad MP is also a member of the JPC.
