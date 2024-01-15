Hyderabad: Vibrant Bhogi celebration marks the eve of Makar Sankranti

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis were seen engrossed in festive sprite on Sunday, which marked the first day of Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated as Bhogi. Denizens across the city created a bonfire with logs of wood and old belongings at dawn, and the same festive spirit was witnessed at Shilparamam in Madhapur, where visitors could get the feel of Sankranti as it is celebrated in villages.

The city acquired a complete festival look in the morning, with families waking up quite early and setting up traditional bonfires. Traditional plays by Haridasas and bone fires by friends and family members were seen at some places.

According to the officials of Shilparamam, the Sankranti celebrations organised by Shilparamam are going on in full swing. Gangireddulu Vinyasas, Haridasu, Budabukkalu, Jangamadevarulu, Kommadasaralu, Sodamma, and Pittaladora songs mesmerised the visitors. In the evening, Bhogi Palla Utsav was organised for small children on the occasion of Bhogi.

As part of the cultural programmes, various events were organised that included classical and cine dances, comedy skits, and folk art forms. Bhogi Mantalu is burning the old and bringing in the new, as observed by piling up and burning some old wood and furniture in the house. In our society, every year on Bhogi, we come together and collect old furniture and wood sticks from various households in order to light the Bhogi Mantalu,” said C Ravi, a resident of Kukatpally.