Hyderabad: Victory Mashaal arrives at Artillery Centre

Golconda: As the nation celebrates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh,' the golden jubilee of the iconic and spectacular victory of Indian Armed Forces in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the city hosted the 'Victory Mashaal' (victory flame) that was lighted earlier at National War Memorial in Delhi, on the southern leg of its journey. The Telangana & Andhra chapter, the 10-day event commenced on Monday.

The 'Victory Mashaal' was accorded a grand reception at the War Memorial, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad where it was received by Lieutenant Colonel Narsinga Rao, Vir Chakra (Retd) Gallantry Awardee of 1971 War, Lieutenant General KR Rao, PVSM, AVSM, VSM(Retd) and Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre with full military honours.

"Also the Mashaal was carried by outstanding sportspersons being Arjuna/Dronacharya awardees, recruits, NCC cadets and school children to Makhan Singh Stadium for display. Tri-colour balloons were released in the air, followed by an audio video narration of the 1971 war, a stupendous band display," said a senior officer, Defence Wing, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area said, "A mega state level function would be held at VeerulaSainikSmark, Secunderabad, on February 11, which would be graced by the presence of Dr TamilisaiSoundararajan, Governor of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, the CM of Telangana, veterans and other distinguished civil and military dignitaries. Citizens of the twin cities would also be able to pay their homage to the Victory Mashaal during the function at Parade Ground in Secunderabad which is open to the public."