Hyderabad: Voices crying in the wilderness

Nampally: The residents of the Nampally, Mallepally, Bazar Ghat and surrounding areas are irked over the non-functioning of the streetlights. It has been for weeks that the streetlights are not working. Residents alleged that though there were many representations to concerned officials, no one turned up to resolve the problem.

The residents said that not only this problem but also there were several civic issues which are causing inconvenience to residents. The problem has been brought to notice of the Electrical Engineer concerned but nothing has been done. The locals fear that due to absence of streetlights, there is a chance of anti-social activities in the area.

Anil Neelam, a resident of Bazar Ghat said that the streetlights here have not been working for several weeks. Despite several complaints and messages through social media and representation from the residents to official concerns, no steps have been taken till date and the area remains dark. "Due to darkness, the pedestrians as well as commuters find it difficult to pass by. The anti-social activities have increased in the area," he said.

Women are scared to go out in the night. The working women are finding difficulty to reach home. Majid Ali, a commuter, said that they are facing problems while passing through this stretch during nights. The locals complained many times to the authorities concerned to fix the streetlights in this area, but in vain.