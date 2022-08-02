Hyderabad: Voter card-Aadhaar link evokes good response

Hyderabad: State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that linking of voter cards with Aadhar numbers has evoked good response on the first day of option roll out in all the 119 State constituencies of Telangana State on Monday. About 4,000 voters voluntarily opted to link their Aadhar card with the voter card, he said.

He said the pre-revision activities of the special summary revision (SSR) was kicked off on August 1 and would continue till November 9, the due date for publication of the draft electoral rolls.

He said claims and disposal of objections would be entertained till December 26. The final publication of the voter list is scheduled on January 5, 2023.

The modified forms for registration of electors were formally launched on Monday at the State, district and constituency levels which was apprised to political parties, media, NGOs and CSOs. The new forms for voter enrolment make it easy and flexible for the constituents, he said.

Regarding linking of Aadhaar with voter identification cards, the CEO said sharing of Aadhaar details is voluntary. He instructed the district collectors to exercise caution during the exercise and to ensure that Aadhar details of electors should not be disclosed and necessary precautions to be taken for securing information.