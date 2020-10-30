Hyderabad: Wait just got longer for 2BHK allottees

Hyderabad: Beneficiaries of double bedroom houses at Nagamaiah Kunta in Vidyanagar will have to wait till February next year for entering into new homes.

According to the residents, the works at a 9-storied double bedroom houses apartment had started, after relocating about 80 families who were residing there for three years. Since then the works have been going on at a snail's pace.

An official overseeing the project works said that non-release of funds during the pre-COVID lockdown had delayed the execution of works for about six months. Later, the intervening COVID-19 lockdown had further delayed the work. Besides, the migrant labour had left to their homes and started returning only recently. All these developments contributed to the delay in the execution of works.

Apart from the allocation to the relocated families, the 9-storied double bedroom apartment coming up in Vidynagar has a few more extra flats that are yet to be allocated. Currently, the apartment has been given sewage connection and the water connection is yet to provide. Besides, construction of two vertical shafts for installing the lifts, he added.

However, there are several works like fixing of doors, grills, floorwork and others that need to be completed. "We are expecting more labour to join to further speed up the pending works on all floors. Given the current pace, it will take not less than three months to complete all the works," said a local municipal official