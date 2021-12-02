Hyderabad: Wall poster made on measures to prevent HIV/AIDS

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World AIDS Day, Telangana Citizens Council (TCC) made a wall poster with precautionary measures to prevent HIV/Aids. State Finance and Medical Health Minister T Harish Rao unveiled the poster.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that voluntary organisations should explain people about the harms caused by HIV/AIDS and motivate them to do the same without discriminating against HIV/AIDS victims.

The State government has also launched programmes, camps and conferences to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS. Dr Raj Narayan Mudiraj, TCC President said TCC has conducted many programmes, rallies and meetings in the city for the last three decades. During the programme, the volunteers explained citizens on AIDS and its disadvantages.