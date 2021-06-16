Hyderabad: Water Board swings into action, restores free supply

Hyderabad: The Steel and Mines Complex, Srinagar Colony has thanked The Hans India for highlighting their problem regarding linking of Aadhar with free water supply scheme.

The Association secretary K K Sastry said that following the publication of the news report in The Hans India, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board Dana Kishore responded immediately and sent a team of officials to resolve the problem.

While all available members got their Aadhar numbers linked, for others the HMWSS&B officials said they would go again visit the complex and complete the process. The Association thanked Dana Kishore for his timely intervention and action.

It may be mentioned here that the residents of this complex were encountering problems in linking Aadhar number with the CAN. Unless Aadhar is linked to the scheme, they will not be eligible for free water supply.