Hyderabad: Water Board to set up walking track, garden at Khajaguda STP

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) Managing Director Dana Kishore on Monday directed the officials to set up a garden and also a walking track for citizens at the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed at Khajaguda.

While inspecting the ongoing works of 21 MLD capacity STP at Khajaguda, the Water Board MD enquired about the progress of STP works with the officials and representatives of the construction company.

He asked officials to ensure that the STP works do not cause damage to the adjacent pond during construction. The MD also asked the officials to set up a garden on the STP premises to create a pleasant atmosphere besides laying a walking track for citizens.

He ordered that STP works should be carried 24X7 in three shifts and workers, machinery and construction materials would be provided accordingly. Further, the MD also asked the officials to take appropriate protective measures in the area where construction is taking place. Later, he inspected the inlet and outlet channels of the STP and enquired about the performance of the authorities.

During the inspection, Enforcement Director (ED) Dr M Satyanarayana, Project Director Sridhar Babu and others were present.