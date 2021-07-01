Hyderabad: Water crisis, a never-ending issue in Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Secunderabad: Shashank Surya, AE (civil), Water & Streetlight dept, says "timings of drinking water change as it depends on HMWS&SB; all complaints are dealt swiftly.

Water crises has become a never-ending issue in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area, as for the past several years the residents of have been complaining about irregular supply and shortage. They get the life saver once in 3-4 days. That too it is contaminated. All their pleas have been left unheard.

Said Suresh, a resident of ward 7: "Even though the SCB residents are paying Rs 450 water charges a month. After paying a hefty amount even drinking water is not being supplied properly. We are vexed of complaining to the SCB officials on the issue. We receive water once in four days which is also insufficient. But no remedial action is taken by them."

Remarked a social activist of the ward, Telukunta Satish Gupta: "Areas including Kakaguda, Gandhi Nagar and Balaji Colony in ward 5 are receiving irregular water supply at odd hours that too with low pressure. Whenever we complain to officials, they only make false promises."

Said U Ramesh, a resident of SCB: "Not only we are receiving irregular supply, but it is also of poor quality. Sometimes we are receiving blackish water. There is strange smell emanating from it. We are vexed of complaining to the officials."

Shashank Surya, Assistant Engineer (civil), Water and Streetlight department of SCB, said: "Timings of drinking water is changing because we depend on the HMWS&SB. Whenever we receive such complaints of water contamination immediately they are attended to by a department team.

Also, SCB has a separate team for tackling the issue of polluted or contaminated water. All complaints we receive are dealt very swiftly."