Hyderabad: Ways to know if you have cold or Covid

Hyderabad: The Pathology department of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has explained the difference between common cold, influenza and Covid, in a clear manner.

In the present context of the Corona threat, people are scared of even common cold as they are not aware of the difference between the diseases. Following is the difference between common cold, flue, Coronavirus : Dry cough + sneezing -- air pollution.

Cough + mucus + sneezing + running nose --common cold. Cough +mucus + sneezing +running nose + body ache + weakness + light fever –flu; and dry cough + sneezing +body pain +weakness + high fever + difficulty in breathing --Coronavirus.