Hyderabad weather report: Heavy rains to lash Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad weather report: Heavy rains will be lashed in some areas in Telangana tomorrow due to the presence of a trough from 2.1 kilometre above the sea level, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).



"Around 90 regions in the state witnessed rainfall from 7 am to 7 pm on Sunday. The maximum rainfall was recorded by Veldanda of Nagarkurnool district of 4.8 cm followed by Velijala in Rangareddy which recorded 3.8 cm and 3.6 cm in Chalakurthy of Nalgonda district," the weatherman added.



On the other hand, Satyanarayanapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded a temperature of 38.7 degree Celsius on Sunday.