Hyderabad Weather Update Today – Dry Skies Amid Telangana Storm Alerts

Heavy thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Telangana, like Karimnagar and Adilabad, in the next two hours. But Hyderabad will stay dry.

People in Hyderabad can go about their day normally as no rain is expected. The city will have clear skies while nearby areas may face heavy showers.

Officials advise residents in storm-hit areas to stay safe. Hyderabad citizens just need to keep checking updates, but the city is fine for now.

INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS ahead in Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Suryapet and FEW PARTS of Yadadri - Bhongir, Hanmakonda, Khammam, Bhadradri districts next 2hrs ⛈️



HYD :- Dry weather to continue — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 8, 2025







