Hyderabad: Wedding goes phut as groom insists on payment of 'dowry'!

Hyderabad: A wedding in Chandrayangutta was allegedly called off by the groom after the bride's family failed to give dowry as they promised. The marriage of the woman was fixed with Mohammed Zakaria, a resident of Moula Ali, for Sunday. Both the families at the time of fixing the marriage alliance discussed different things, including dowry gifts.

"When the marriage was scheduled on Sunday, the groom did not turn up. The family of the bride went to Moula Ali and enquired about the reason for the groom not turning up for the wedding. The groom's mother Raheemunnisa and others told us that we didn't give the motorcycle and also the furniture being gifted by us is old," the father of the bride told the police.

The father of the girl returned to Chandrayangutta and lodged a complaint. A case is booked under Section 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Dowry Prohibition Act," said Prasad Varma, Inspector Chandrayangutta police station. After efforts to persuade the groom's family failed, the marriage was called off, and the guests returned.