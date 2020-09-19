Hyderabad: Wedding package concept picks up steam

Hyderabad: In a shift from the normal, wedding are being conducted in a different manner, all thanks to the corona pandemic. The planners have introduced new wedding packages were all services are offered under one umbrella. Now that bride's or bridegroom's families is all have to do is to just reach the venue in advance and enjoy the wedding as its arrangements are taken by the wedding planner.



This practice was earlier seen in big metros like Mumbai and others especially among those who belong to the upper strata of the society.



Vaishnavi Prasad, proprietor of Vaishnavi Caterers, predicted that this marriage package concept was going to pick up in twin cities in view of corona effect, which is not going to go anytime soon.

The entire package for 50 guests costs Rs 3.5 lakh and it includes function hall booking, decoration, wedding music bands, videography and photography, food, transport and other miscellaneous. Further an additional cost of Rs 1.5 lakh would charged if the wedding has to be taken up in a big hall, Prasad informed.



With a cap fixed on wedding guests to be 50, accepting catering orders does not work out for big caterers and hence, this concept has come to the fore. He said that families of bride and bridegroom are showing interest in wedding packages. However, with no auspicious dates, it will take time to catch up.

"Conducting a marriage means coordinating and finalising different groups and parties for smooth conduct of the function. For this, family members have to step out of home regularly for a week to 10 days leading up to the marriage. This was the customary practice seen all this while, but doing this during corona pandemic is like inviting trouble as the person going outside is at the risk of contracting virus thus putting family members at risk," Vaishnavi Prasad pointed out.



Meanwhile, Bachu Gangadhar, proprietor of Shweta Garden, Kothapet said that they earlier used to get bookings where parties used to book on their own. However, now the marriage package concept was being floated and they were being contacted by wedding planners to hire the hall and they would take care of all arrangements, he said, adding that hall bookings have stopped from March and expected to resume from October.

