Hyderabad: What an idea Sajjanar ji!

Hyderabad: The initiative of providing gifts to the couples on the marriage to those who book a TSRTC bus is fetching good results. As many as 2,000 buses were booked for marriages during the last fortnight. The TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Thursday attended a marriage and presented a gift to the married couple. The RTC had started an initiative of providing gifts to those who book a TSRTC bus for their marriage ceremonies and other programmes. The special hire service scheme was widely patronized and on Thursday 475 buses were booked for marriages. As many as 2,000 buses were booked during the last 15 days. Further, the TSRTC drivers will give gifts to the couples on behalf of the TSRTC as part of its endeavour to show its people- friendly approach and continue the family bondage. Whenever a family hires buses for marriages, the driver is assigned the job of presenting the memento to the newly married couple on behalf of TSRTC Management.

Corporation Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan said, this initiative has come as a morale booster for drivers and the Corporations Brand Ambassadors.

In a latest booking on Thursday, bridegroom Akula Bharath Kumar, son of Akula Soma Narasiah, a retired employee of forest department, resident of Vemulakonda village, Valigonda Mandal, Yadagirigutta district and bride Akula Soumya, daughter of Akula Chandrasekhar, ACP Kukatpally have hired two buses from Yadagirigutta to Kompally, the marriage venue.

The drivers assigned were Mutyala Anjaneyulu and Pabatti Ganesh from Yadagirigutta. The wedding was also graced by MD VC Sajjanar, who appreciated the initiative by officers and employees in attending and presenting mementoes. According to officials, as a part of this initiative 475 staff of TSRTC presented mementoes to the newly married couples and blessed them on behalf of TSRTC Management all over the State. RTC Management assures the public the best of its service and reaffirms corporations thrust on safety.