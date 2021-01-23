Hyderabad: When sung and unsung heroes come together

Hyderabad: Tank Bund Shiva, known so for his over a decade-long selfless efforts to save lives of those who jumped in Hussain Sagar Lake or retrive their bodies without any reward or assistance from the government, has taken up another free service to the society. This unsung hero, who barely makes both ends meet through scrap collection, is inspired by another real-life hero, actor Sonu Soodu, for his philanthropic services earning hearts of millions. With a liberal donation of Rs 3 lakh from an American, the Tank Bund Samaritan spent his savings and raised donations to pool Rs 6 lakh to purchase a vehicle for rendering the service. While inaugurating the service at Tank Bund, the actor had said, "I feel privileged that I came for this ambulance inauguration." "All thanks to Shiva. I have heard a lot about him that he has been saving lives and helping people and we need more Shivas in our society so everyone should come forward and help others," said the actor on the occasion. The vehicle has the actor's photo pasted on its bonnet and is blue in colour.

Abject poverty - he lives on footpath with his wife and mother - did not deter him from using up all he had to launch the service. On naming the service after the actor, he says, "I named the ambulance as Sonu Sood Ambulance Service because I was inspired by his good gestures and deeds in right time. Heroes like him are needed to help the society. I have spoken to him on call and he promised me that he would meet me in person soon and am waiting to meet him and I want to thank him for serving society."

Shiva's life is one extraordinary story. Lost in childhood, he was raised by a poor family. Drowning of his younger brother while attempting to save a life changed his life for ever. He daringly recovered his brother's body and a sort of calling he had then. The incident had a huge impact on his psyche and gave him a mission in life. He decided to dedicate his life to saving lives. His unflinching resolve made hims overcome any fear or hestitation of jumping in the rotton waters of Hussain Sagar to save lives or retrieve bodies. He proudly says he has saved over 100 lives in last 15 years. His humble acts earn him no extra paisa. Lake police who make use of service could just help admit his children in government shelter homes and hostels. He has 4 sons and 3 daughters; only one son lives with him now. He was promised a home guard job, but it did not materialise. Shiva humbly says he has no regrets whatsover and happily carries on his new ambulance service too.