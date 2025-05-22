Live
Hyderabad: Woman Arrested for Robbing GHMC Sweeper in Chikkadpally
Chikkadpally police arrest a woman, K Sony, for robbing a GHMC sweeper after luring her to a toddy compound. Stolen cash and ornaments recovered.
The Chikkadpally police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly robbing a GHMC contract sweeper earlier this year. The accused, identified as K Sony, also known as Shahanaz Begum and Rosy, hails from Mallepally in Habeebnagar.
This isn't the first time Sony has been involved in such criminal activities. Police confirmed that she had been previously arrested for similar offenses in four other cases.
According to the police, the robbery took place in January 2025. The woman lured the victim, a GHMC sweeper, to a toddy compound, where she reportedly got the victim intoxicated before stealing cash and ornaments.
Following a complaint filed by the victim, Chikkadpally police launched an investigation, scrutinizing footage from over 50 surveillance cameras near the crime scene and other locations. The suspect was subsequently identified and apprehended. Authorities recovered gold and silver jewelry, along with the stolen cash, from the accused's possession.
The case is under further investigation, and authorities are working to ensure no other victims are linked to the suspect’s previous criminal activities.