Hyderabad: Woman from UK tests negative for Omicron

A woman who arrived from UK at Hyderabad airport has tested negative for Omicron. The reports from genome sequencing confirmed the samples of woman were negative for Omicron. However, she tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).



Officials said that the reports of another 12 people arrived from Britain is yet to be arrived from genome sequencing. It is already known that the 12 people have arrived from different countries like UK, Canada, America and Singapore. All the passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic.

