Hyderabad: Woman's suicide bid on High Court premises foiled

Hyderabad: On Tuesday afternoon, a woman, Bommaraveni Kavitha, from Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district attempted to commit suicide on the premises of Telangana High Court.

However, her attempt was foiled by the security personnel stationed on the HC premises. Kavitha had tried to end her life out of frustration by jumping from the first floor of the court building for not getting a verdict in a case that had been pending for several days. The High Court security personnel who saw her attempt had stopped her from doing so.

On April 11, 2020, she complained at the local police station in Godavarikhani against a man, Murali, who allegedly exploited her sexually and went back on the promise of marriage. As the case has been pending, the depressed woman attempted suicide on the HC premises.