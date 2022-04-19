Hyderabad: World Heritage Day' walk flagged off at Charminar

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the World Heritage Day, which is celebrated every year on April18, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, a 'Heritage Walk' was conducted by the Deccan Heritage Academy in association with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation and International Council on Monuments and Sites wing of India. The State government is making efforts to conduct Heritage Walks every week in the City. The Heritage Walk was flagged off at Charminar on Monday by Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, along with Ved Kumar Manikonda, chairman of the academy. According to him, the walk is to educate and create awareness among the citizens about heritage conservation and tourism. The participants walked through Charminar, Laad Bazar, Motigalli, Mahboob Chowk (Murgi Chowk), Iqbal-ud-Doula Devdi, secondary entrance gate of Mecca Masjid, Jillu Khana, Khursheed Jha Bahadur Devdi and ended it at Chowmahalla Palace. They had opportunity to re-live the past glory of Hyderabad, the era of palatial mansions, heritage buildings and centuries-old mosques and vernacular architecture.

Historians, architects, engineers, staff and students from SPA, JNAFAU, SVCA, CSIT, JBR Architecture College, Vaishnavi Architecture College, Aurora colleges and Oxford Grammar School, Himayatnagar, Geetanjali Public School joined the walk.

Addressing them, Arvind Kumar said the process of renovation of Chudi Bazar was being designed by Abal Amba group. There were also plans to make Sardar Mahal as an artiste village by creating history-related stories in the shape of sculpture. He said "efforts are on to conduct heritage walks every week in the City. The participants will be served snacks and lunch by the GHMC Annapurna canteen."

Ved Kumar said the 'World Heritage Day' has been celebrated all over the world since 1983 which was announced by UNESCO, especially in Hyderabad. He praised the efforts of State government which took initiative to renovate 30 dilapidated stepwells, gateways, clock towers, tombs, Mahboob Chowk, Mir Alam Mandi, as part of the conservation of Telangana heritage.

Tourist guide Raize Kubra and conservation architect Madhu Vottery guided the participants all through the entourage by explaining historical importance of heritage of India, particularly Hyderabad. Dr Smitha S Kumar, superintendent, ASI, Hyderabad Circle, B Manohar Rao, MD, TSTDC, architect Suryanarayan Murthy, convener, ICOMOS, South Zone were present.