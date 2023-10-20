Hyderabad: Yakutpura seat, Will resolve civic issues, promises Cong candidate

Hyderabad : For the Yakutpura aspirant K Ravi Raj, his nomination by the party for Assembly elections from the constituency is the chance to prove himself and take on the might of AIMIM and the local heavyweights like MLA, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri. Within days after receiving the news that he was the nominee from one of the big constituencies in Old City area he activated all his cadre and party colleagues that this time they give a tough fight.

Ravi Raj who hails from BC-D (Meru) is a resident of Lal Darwaza has remained active not only in party activities but also but also religious activities and served at different capacities in various temple committees. He led as chairman of Phoolbagh’s Venkateshwara temple between 2007-09 and is presently serving as Chairman of Das Hanuman temple at Shakargunj overseeing its ongoing development. He aims to resolve all the disputes related temples of the constituency. “As a Congress leader who has been now given chance to contest from this constituency my priorities will include resolving temple disputes besides addressing civic issues of the constituency,” asserts Ravi Raj.

The 49-year-old leader who remains an active party worker since 1994 was is keen in promoting Congress party’s schemes and is optimistic that the six-guarantees scheme will drive the party to its success.

“Presently we are taking into confidence all the party leaders of the constituency as part of strategy to take forward the campaign in unison. We shall be hitting the top gear in the coming days once the nomination is filed and will be reaching out to different communities. The constituency has sizeable BC and SC voters, besides Muslims, Upper castes. As part of the campaign all these groups will be roped in so that Congress gets maximum votes in these elections,” he explained.