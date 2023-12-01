Hyderabad: Youth chip in with services at many polling booths in city

Hyderabad : Youth and children actively participated in the Assembly elections this year. They extended voluntary services at the polling booths by helping senior citizens and guiding the voters in many Assembly segments in Hyderabad. On humanitarian grounds, many class 10 students of Government High School, Moulali, were seen helping the senior citizens in the polling booths by holding their wheelchairs or supporting them to stand on their feet. A few students were seen holding placards and encouraging passers-by to vote. This year, several individuals came up with unique initiatives to motivate people to vote in Telangana elections, one of which was a rhythmic musical band played by NCC women cadres outside polling booth number 188 in SR Nagar.

“A few of my friends visited a couple of the polling centres in Amberpet, and on humanitarian grounds, we helped the voters, so the polling happens smoothly. As every year we see many senior citizens face difficulty coming to the centres and casting their votes, this time we decided to help them,” said Ramesh, a second-year intermediate student.

“A few days ago, our teachers asked us if we would all be volunteers on the polling day. A few students from class 10 happily agreed. We felt extremely good to guide the voters who were unable to locate their polling booths,” said T Anil, a class 10 student at Moulali. Meanwhile, as mandated by the Election Commission of India, this year around 75 polling stations in the Hyderabad district were set up with various themes, and five thematic polling stations were set up at each constituency. A few stations were handled by the youth, and a few PWDs were managed by women.