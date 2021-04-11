Hyderabad: Youth group reaches out to the needy

Gachibowli: City-based Sthira Foundation for Women, Child and Society is on a mission against employing child labour. It also takes up awareness drive among women to protect them harassment and attacks. Besides, it also takes up activities such as donation of food, clothes and shelter. "Sthira Foundation was established to bring about positive changes in lives of the under-privileged and destitutes.

Its vision is to extend a helping hand, in order to provide food, medicines and raise awareness on problems related to women and children," says Sreeja Bachala, the founder. She is pursuing political science in University of Hyderabad. She is also the working president of the Youth for the Inclusive and Sustainable Society. She has raised numerous issues concerning student welfare and education through protests and awareness campaigns.



With just a team of 10 friends, ably supported by volunteers, they have been able to reach out to over 14,000 families and bring about a change in their lives. The foundation recently played an important role in imparting awareness on social issues like child labour, dangers of smoking, environmental degradation and protection. During the pandemic, its members provided around 4,000 families with groceries and health kits. Now, it has started educating people about Covid preventive measures and the importance of getting vaccinated. "I joined the foundation to bring about a change, eradicate suffering and make the world a better place to live in for the next generation," says Kittu Vissapragada, general secretary and lyricist in Tollywood.

Sthira is aiding women who were subjected to sexual harassment. It rendered help to several single mothers and rescued many young girls from neglect. It conducted awareness programmes about menstrual health, good touch and bad touch and distributed sanitary napkins. It also rescued countless stranded dogs through volunteer groups during the lockdown period.

"Now with the onset of summer, we are distributing buttermilk to ensure that people aren't affected by high temperatures. Being associated with FBHHS NGO, we are also involved in Project Chenchu in making lives of tribal people better by providing them food and shelter," says Team Sthira. They are focussing on saving birds by setting up nests and water pots to quench their thirst. "I really love the work this NGO does. Its passion for helping the needy is really what got me in. I joined Sthira so I can be part of helping and making our streets and schools better," says Hannah Wilson, Sthira team.





Delete Edit



