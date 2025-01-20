Hyderabad Youth Shot Dead in Washington, USA

A tragic incident unfolded in Washington, where a young man from Hyderabad was shot and killed. The victim, identified as Ravi Teja, hailing from the Arkepur region of Hyderabad, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The attack on Ravi Teja took place in Washington, where he had been residing after traveling to the United States in 2022 for his Master’s studies. Authorities have confirmed that the assailants, whose identities remain unknown, were responsible for the fatal shooting.

The local police are investigating the motive behind the attack and are working on identifying the perpetrators. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as Ravi Teja had been pursuing his academic goals in the U.S.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a promising individual, while efforts are underway to bring the responsible individuals to justice.