Hyderabad: Zone-wise plans should be prepared to prevent floods

Hyderabad: To prevent flooding during the monsoon season, the Principle Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Dana Kishore, directed the officials to prepare zonal-wise plans across Greater Hyderabad.

On Thursday, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, EVDM Director Prakash Reddy, Zonal Commissioners, ENC, CE, Zonal SE, and Irrigation SE, together, reviewed the monsoon preparation arrangements.

During the meeting, Dana Kishore discussed the details of colonies prone to flooding during monsoons in the GHMC area, the details of rehabilitation centres to move the affected people to safe areas, and also directed the officials to prepare a zone-wise plan for necessary funds.

The plan should contain the details of the annual expenditure. He said that the people should be made fully aware to avoid accidents due to floods in manholes and catch pit areas. Measures should be taken to ensure that manholes above the CRMP road are parallel to the road to avoid accidents.

Further, the secretary directed the authorities to complete drainage work before the rainy season, as well as any unfinished storm water drains. He stated that measures would be implemented to ensure that there is no difficulty for the citizens.

The ENC was directed to prepare the necessary proposals to undertake the second phase of CRMP work as well. Water logging points are major 101, medium 127, minor 92, and arrangements should be made to identify these points on the road map. Non-working bore wells should also be identified. At water stagnation points, a sign board should be installed, and a mesh should also be installed along with warning boards to prevent accidents in the storm water canal.