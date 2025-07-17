Hyderabad Zoo marks World Snake Day with engaging awareness programme

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad celebrated World Snake Day on Wednesday with an insightful and interactive awareness programme held at the Reptile House Amphitheatre. The event successfully attracted over 700 students from various schools and 600 general visitors, focusing on the crucial role snakes play in ecosystems and aiming to debunk prevalent myths surrounding these reptiles.

A highlight of the programme was a live snake demonstration led by Education Officer M Deepak Tarun. He provided comprehensive explanations on the habitat, behaviour, and identification of diverse snake species, including both venomous and non-venomous varieties. Crucially, the session also covered precautionary measures against snake bites and practical snake identification techniques.

The Nehru Zoological Park is home to approximately 20 species of snakes, featuring both venomous and non-venomous types such as the King Cobra, Spectacled Cobra, Bamboo Pit Viper, Russell’s Viper, Krait, Indian Rock Python, Rat Snake, and Sand Boa. The park also houses other reptiles like the Green Iguana, Chameleon, Flap Shell Turtle, Star Tortoise, Bengal Monitor Lizard, and Water Monitor Lizard.

Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director Zoo Parks Telangana, proudly stated that the Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad was the first zoo in the country to introduce a glass barrier enclosure for its reptile house, significantly enhancing the visitor experience. He commended the proactive zoo staff, including the ZEO and PRO, for their consistent efforts in conducting awareness shows on eco-days, acknowledging them as the “face of the zoo on several occasions.”

Visitors and school teachers alike expressed their strong appreciation for the diligent efforts of the Zoo Management, particularly the Director, Curator, PRO, and ZEO, in providing updated information on various aspects of wildlife and conservation to both visitors and students.

M Barnoba, Deputy Curator, H M Hanifulla, Public Relations Officer, Ravi Prabakar, Senior Animal Keeper, Chenakeshavulu, Assistant Animal Keeper, and other officers were also in attendance.