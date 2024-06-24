Hyderabad:Alpha Hotel Management Clarifies and Condemns Misleading News Reports Regarding Food Safety Allegations

Alpha Hotel Management condemns false news item appeared. Says that allegations appeared in Media and press are totally different from FSSAI released statement. The management of the hotel strongly condemned and denied the baseless news articles appeared in various newspapers on Alpha Hotel, opposite Secunderabad Railway Station. According to the Management of the hotel, some newspapers have written articles on the well-known Alpha Hotel, which is popular eagerly among people completely exaggerating the statement released by FSSAI.

Some news channels, newspapers and social media news reporters added some other restaurants kitchen(with unhygienic conditions) images and showed them as Alpha Hotels kitchen. Thea said that for more than 75 years, their reputed hotel has been catering thousands of travelers every day and has never served unhygienic food of poor quality. Food safety Officers highlighted minor issues which the management vowed to correct and make necessary changes.

According to the Management of the Hotel, Food Safety Officers had only suggested that the public places should be care fully inspected, the bakery food items in the process of preparation should be covered and the labels and dates should be printed on the bakery foods being prepared. They requested that the management of the newspapers , news channels and also all the social media news reporters who wrote the articles that the rotten meat was being used etc., to note the actual facts and requested to correct the news articles which are causing damage to the reputation of the hotel which was built over decades.