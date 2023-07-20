Live
- Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course
- Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma
- Netflix ends password sharing in India
- Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list
- TS all set to launch deworming campaign today
- 2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month
- Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 20, 2023
- IPS officers shuffled
Hyderabad:Incessant drizzle brings city to its knees
Hyderabad: Continuous drizzling caused traffic jams and power outages in many places on the second day of the rains in Hyderabad city.Greater...
Hyderabad: Continuous drizzling caused traffic jams and power outages in many places on the second day of the rains in Hyderabad city.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and City Traffic police were struggling to clear water logging in some low-lying areas to ensure hassle free vehicular traffic.
During the busy hours in the morning and evening, vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt at some places mainly Panjagutta, Hi-tech city, Kukatpally, Lakdikapool and other areas as they received light to moderate rains. Traffic police jumped into action for the smooth passage of the traffic.
The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing urged citizens to seek assistance from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) for different emergencies and situations.
“Possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall over the city for the full day Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance,” read a tweet from the official handle of the EV&DM Director.
Citizens can reach out to DRF for any emergencies like fallen trees or branches obstructing vehicle movement, rescuing humans, pets, or animals, water stagnations during heavy rains, people stuck in floods, rescuing people in building collapses, providing first aid to accident victims and Helping fire personnel in fire fighting.
The Directorate of EVDM has asked citizens to provide specific details when filing grievances, such as the incident’s exact location on a map, photos, the type of complaint, and a contact phone number.