Hyderabad:Incessant drizzle brings city to its knees

Hyderabad: Continuous drizzling caused traffic jams and power outages in many places on the second day of the rains in Hyderabad city.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and City Traffic police were struggling to clear water logging in some low-lying areas to ensure hassle free vehicular traffic.

During the busy hours in the morning and evening, vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt at some places mainly Panjagutta, Hi-tech city, Kukatpally, Lakdikapool and other areas as they received light to moderate rains. Traffic police jumped into action for the smooth passage of the traffic.

The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing urged citizens to seek assistance from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) for different emergencies and situations.

“Possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall over the city for the full day Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance,” read a tweet from the official handle of the EV&DM Director.

Citizens can reach out to DRF for any emergencies like fallen trees or branches obstructing vehicle movement, rescuing humans, pets, or animals, water stagnations during heavy rains, people stuck in floods, rescuing people in building collapses, providing first aid to accident victims and Helping fire personnel in fire fighting.

The Directorate of EVDM has asked citizens to provide specific details when filing grievances, such as the incident’s exact location on a map, photos, the type of complaint, and a contact phone number.