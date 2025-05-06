Hyderabad’s 4 Main Locations Set for May 7 Civil Defense Drill

Hyderabad will be among several key Indian cities participating in a nationwide civil defense mock drill on Wednesday, as part of a large-scale emergency preparedness operation initiated by the central government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed all states and union territories to organize mock drills simulating hostile attacks, following the April 22 terror incident in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. The drill is aimed at strengthening civil defense readiness and response coordination across the country.

In Hyderabad, drills will reportedly be held at multiple high-priority locations including Secunderabad, DRDO Kanchanbagh, NFC Moulali, and the Golconda area. The scheduled simulation begins at 4 p.m., with defense personnel and local authorities collaborating to execute controlled emergency scenarios.

Officials stated that these exercises are designed to evaluate how swiftly and efficiently agencies and the public can respond to sudden threats such as air raids, mass casualties, or natural disasters. Participants will follow pre-assigned roles—ranging from evacuation procedures to first response protocols—to mirror real-time crisis management.

This is the most expansive civil defense exercise conducted in India since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Visakhapatnam and other urban centers will also conduct parallel drills to test regional coordination and infrastructure resilience.

Authorities clarified that these operations are precautionary and urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security forces during the simulation.