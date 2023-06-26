Live
Hyderabad’s first skywalk in Uppal thrown to public
The skywalk was constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs.36.50 crore. It is 665 meters long, 4 meters wide, and 6 meters high. It has eight access points, including lifts, escalators, and stairs
Hyderabad: IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the skywalk tower built for pedestrians to cross the road without having to cross the busy Uppal Crossroads.
The minister also inaugurated the Convention Center constructed at Shilparamam in Uppal Bagayat. Minister Malla Reddy, MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, former mayor of GHMC Bonthu Rammohan, and corporators participated in the programme.