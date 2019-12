Hydernagar: Corporator Janakirama Raju assures CC roads in phases

Hydernagar: Local corporator Janakirama Raju on Thursday assured to oversee laying of CC roads in the division in a phased manner. The roads and basic facilities would be provided wherever required in colonies. He advised residents of colonies to bring any problem to his notice.

Speaking after inspecting Rs 28 lakh CC road work near Vishwanah Theatre in the Addagutta area, Raju advised the contractor to ensure that local residents were not inconvenienced during the ongoing work, while taking care to maintain quality. He wanted GHMC Works Inspector Mahadev to ensure proper curing of the new road.



Those who accompanied him included NAAC engineer Balkishan, Hydernagar TRS division honorary president Damodar Reddy, Area Committee Members Sheshayya, Arundathi, Madhavi, Parveen Sultana, TRS leaders Vishwanath Raju, Jagannath Raju, Satyanarayana and Ram Mohan Raju.